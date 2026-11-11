Markstrom allowed one goal on 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Markstrom had allowed 11 goals on 85 shots over his previous three starts following an upper-body injury. A matchup with the Blue Jackets provided him with a bit more of a test than expected, but he was up to task. The 36-year-old improved to 5-3-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 10 starts. He's likely to remain in the starting role over Akira Schmid, but Markstrom hasn't been able to stand out very well against tougher offenses this season. The Panthers have a favorable home matchup against the Red Wings set for Thursday.