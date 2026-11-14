Markstrom will draw the road start in Saturday's clash against the Blues, per Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Markstrom is coming off an excellent performance in Tuesday's clash in Columbus, as he turned aside 38 shots on goal in a 4-1 win. The 36-year-old netminder enters Saturday's clash with a 5-3-1 record, a 2.56 GAA, a shutout and a .900 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. His return to Florida has been a positive move for both sides, as he currently looks the part of a true No. 1 netminder. Given his recent success and situation anchoring a strong defensive core, Markstrom is a must-start in all two-goalie formats for the time being.