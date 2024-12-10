Allen will not be available versus Toronto on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

While Allen is not expected to be sidelined long-term, the Devils did need to call up Isaac Poulter from the minors to serve as the backup to Jacob Markstrom versus the Leafs. In 10 appearances this season, the 34-year-old Allen is 5-4-1 with a 2.74 GAA, which would be his best mark since 2020-21 if that numbers hold throughout the rest of the campaign. Despite his decent run of form, Allen remains firmly entrenched behind Markstrom for the starting job in New Jersey.