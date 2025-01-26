Allen stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Allen has recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since late November, when he recorded two wins on Nov. 14 and Nov. 23 against the Panthers and Capitals, respectively. The 34-year-old has started in three of New Jersey's last four games, going 2-1-0 with a 1.89 GAA and a .923 save percentage in that span. Three games is not enough to draw any long-term conclusions, but he seems to be overcoming the struggles he had earlier in the year. Expect him to remain as New Jersey's top option between the pipes as long as Jacob Markstrom (knee) remains out, which could be the case until late February or early March at a minimum.