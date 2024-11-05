Allen stopped 31 shots en route to a shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Allen delivered an impressive outing, which is something he desperately needed after conceding a combined 12 goals on 67 shots over his previous two appearances. Allen's been all over the place in the early going -- in addition to those two rough starts, he also posted a 20-save shutout against Utah on Oct. 14 and stopped 17 of 18 shots en route to a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Oct. 5. He should continue to operate as Markstrom's backup, meaning he won't see steady work between the pipes any time soon. After Allen's previous shutout, he still warmed the bench for New Jersey's subsequent three games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Devils go back to Markstrom for Thursday's home tilt against Montreal.