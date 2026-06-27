Devils' Lavr Gashilov: Tabbed by Devils in Round 4

Gashilov was the 119th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Gashilov made a mockery of the Russian Jr. league this past season, finishing tied for fifth in MHL scoring (69 points in 51 games) despite cooling off considerably in the second half of the year. Gashilov is a dangerous offensive player. He's dominant in open space and predictably effective with the man advantage. His game lacks pace, however, and there are questions as to whether Gashilov is a long-term center. Both undoubtedly hurt his stock, as did the fact he's a late September birthday, making him one of the oldest first-year eligible players in the draft. It will be interesting to see if Gashilov can earn KHL playing time for Yekaterinburg this coming season as he clearly has nothing to prove at the junior level.