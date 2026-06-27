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Devils' Matias Vanhanen: First overage player drafted

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vanhanen was the 37th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Vanhanen was eligible for last year's draft (by a handful of days) and went unselected. He was a lock to be picked this time around after leading all WHL rookies in assists (66 in 62 games) for league champion Everett, in addition to playing well for Finland at the World Juniors. He finished his year with a stellar showing (four goals, eight points in five games) in the Memorial Cup. Vanhanen's calling card is his hockey IQ. He thinks two or three steps ahead, which is necessary because he otherwise has a set of average skills across the board. While there's clear risk here for multiple reasons, Vanhanen has put a bunch of quality hockey on tape in a variety of settings.

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