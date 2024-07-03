Meyer (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Meyer had a goal and an assist in 14 contests with Columbus in 2023-24. He also recorded 22 goals and 37 points across 55 regular-season outings with AHL Cleveland. Meyer sustained an injury April 9 that prevented him from participating in Cleveland's playoff run. Assuming the 26-year-old is healthy, he'll likely start next season in the minors, but he has a real shot of getting promoted at various points during the campaign as an injury replacement.