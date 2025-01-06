Vatrano scored two goals, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Vatrano inked a three-year contract extension to remain with the Ducks through 2027-28 earlier in the day. He celebrated the new deal with the game-winning goal, an empty-netter and a helper in another stellar performance from the top line. The 30-year-old forward has six points over his last four outings, and he's at 11 goals, 23 points, 129 shots on net, 100 hits and 30 blocked shots over 38 contests. The new contract secures Vatrano's place as a veteran leader to help guide the Ducks' many young forwards through the latter half of the club's rebuild.