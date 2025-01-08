Gibson gave up three goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

This was Gibson's third start in the last four games, suggesting he may be pushing Lukas Dostal for playing time. The 31-year-old Gibson has allowed seven goals while going 2-0-1 over three appearances in January. He's now 7-5-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 15 appearances, his best ratios in six years. Sustaining that level of play behind a young team may be tough, but Gibson needs to be rostered in fantasy if he's going to see at least half of the starts in Anaheim. The Ducks begin a road trip Thursday in St. Louis and have a weekend back-to-back ahead with stops in Philadelphia on Saturday and Carolina on Sunday.