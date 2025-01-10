Dostal stopped 16 of 22 shots before he was relieved by John Gibson in the second period of Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Dostal just didn't have it Thursday, as the Blues put up four goals in the opening 14 minutes. The 24-year-old netminder has lost four of his last six outings, but this was easily his worst performance of the season. He's now at a 10-12-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 contests. He'll likely get a chance to redeem himself in the near future as the Ducks tackle a back-to-back this weekend. They visit Philadelphia on Saturday and Carolina on Sunday.