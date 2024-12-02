Dostal stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.

The Ducks briefly held one-goal leads on three occasions, but the Senators were quick to respond each time. Dostal held firm and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn just his second win in seven outings since the start of November. The 24-year-old goalie has given up at least three goals in six of those games. He is now 6-7-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .921 save percentage over five contests. He's been losing work to John Gibson lately, so it's not clear which goalie will get the starting nod at home versus the Golden Knights on Wednesday.