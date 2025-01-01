Strome recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Devils. He also recorded two shots on goal, one hit, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Strome recorded his first multi-point effort since delivering two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Dec. 12, but perhaps more importantly, he scored the game-winning goal in this match with only 3:24 left in the third period. Strome has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last nine games since that two-point performance, tallying seven points (two goals, five helpers) in that stretch. Those aren't eye-popping numbers by any means, but the 31-year-old center is certainly trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign.