Dylan Cozens: Posts five points for Team Canada

Cozens scored twice and added three assists in Canada's 11-1 rout of Belarus at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Sunday.

It was quite the offensive explosion for Cozens after he managed just a lone assist in Canada's first two tournament games. A talented right-handed shooting center with size, Cozens is going to hear his name announced quite early in June's NHL Entry Draft. Cozens is part of a group of roughly half a dozen players that are seemingly in play for Chicago's third-overall selection. Barring something shocking and unforeseen, American center Jack Hughes will be going first overall to New Jersey and Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko will be headed to the Rangers with the second selection.