Coleman scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Coleman was credited with the Flames' game-winner late in the second period after a postgame scoring change. He also set up a Matthew Coronato tally in the third. The 33-year-old Coleman recaptured some of his 2023-24 magic in January, earning four goals and eight assists over 13 appearances this month. He's up to 12 goals, 29 points, 122 shots on net, 99 hits and a minus-2 rating over 50 appearances this season. Coleman should continue to see middle-six minutes.