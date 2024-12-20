Coleman scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Coleman has two goals and two assists during his active four-game point streak. The 33-year-old forward opened the scoring at 12:14 of the first period. This recent run of offense is one of Coleman's best stretches of the campaign, a callback to his performance last year (54 points in 78 games). In 2024-25, the 33-year-old has seven tallies, eight assists, 73 shots on net, 63 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 33 appearances.