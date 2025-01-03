Zary scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Zary has scored in back-to-back contests and has six points over his last seven games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 38 appearances this season. He's made modest gains in most areas this season, and while he remains listed on the third line, Zary has often seen more ice time that role would suggest. He's a decent option for fantasy managers in deeper redraft formats.