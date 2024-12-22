Zary scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Zary is surging, with at least one point in seven of his last eight games. He has three goals and five assists in that span, with four of the helpers coming on the power play. The 23-year-old is up to eight goals, 20 points (nine on the power play), 70 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances. Investing in Calgary's offense can be risky in fantasy, but Zary's at least playing well right now.