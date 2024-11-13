Vladar stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

The Flames had their first back-to-back of November, which likely explains why Vladar started after Dustin Wolf won Monday versus the Kings. The two goalies alternated starts in October, but head coach Ryan Huska looks to be leaning toward riding a hot hand moving forward. Vladar has lost three straight now (0-2-1), though he's allowed a modest eight goals in that span. He's 3-4-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage through nine outings. That's good enough to be a No. 3 option in fantasy as he continues to work in a timeshare. It'll likely be Wolf in between the pipes Friday versus the Predators.