Wolf is slated to serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road matchup against Chicago, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been hot in recent outings, as he's picked up wins in back-to-back starts while posting a 1.48 GAA and .950 save percentage during that time. He'll earn a fourth consecutive start Monday and will have a favorable opportunity to maintain his success, as the Blackhawks have averaged just 2.56 goals per game this year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.