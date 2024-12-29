Wolf stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Wolf didn't have a lot to do, but he took care of business, limiting the Sharks to a Macklin Celebrini power-play goal in the second period. Wolf also earned an assist on Jonathan Huberdeau's empty-netter. This was Wolf's third win over his last four games, a span in which he's allowed nine goals. He's been a little uneven lately, but not to the point of losing his decent share of playing time between the pipes for the Flames. The California native is now 11-5-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage over a career-high 18 games. Look for Dan Vladar to get the nod Sunday in Vegas.