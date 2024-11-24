Pospisil scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Pospisil put the Flames up 2-1 on the power play late in the second period when he redirected Nazem Kadri's slap pass past Filip Gustavsson's outstretched pad. The 25-year-old Pospisil ended his 19-game goal drought with his second tally of 2024-25. It's been a productive week for him, as he also snapped a 15-game point slump with an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders. Pospisil isn't as good as his three-game, five-point streak to start the season, but he's not as bad as his recent struggles. Wait to see what Pospisil can do over the next week before considering him as a waiver-wire option.