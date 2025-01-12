Coronato scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Coronato's tally tied the game midway through the second period, and he set up Jonathan Huberdeau's game-winner in the third. No other Calgary skater had more than two shots on net. Coronato ended his six-game goal drought, during which he had two assists. He's up to 10 goals, 22 points (nine on the power play), 85 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 36 appearances in a top-six role this season.