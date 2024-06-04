Zamula recorded five goals, 16 assists and nine power-play points in 66 regular-season games this year.

Zamula finally was able to crack the Flyers' roster as a full-time player this year after having previously logged just 26 games over the prior three campaigns. The 24-year-old blueliner will need a new contract this summer but, as a restricted free agent, should be back in the fold ahead of training camp in the fall. If he can maintain or increase his role with the man advantage, Zamula should be capable of pushing for the 35-40 point mark next year.