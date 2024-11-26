Michkov scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Michkov put the Flyers up 4-2 in the second period, but the lead didn't last. He's picked up four goals and three assists over seven contests since a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, so it's clear head coach John Tortorella's message got through. The 19-year-old Michkov has 17 points, 39 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through his first 20 NHL appearances, putting a 60-point rookie campaign well within reach.