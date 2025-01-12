Michkov scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Michkov has slipped in terms of consistency with just three points and a minus-17 rating over his last 14 games. The good news is that he hasn't been scratched in that span, though he was benched once. Michkov is at 13 goals, 30 points (13 on the power play), 89 shots on net, 38 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 41 appearances. As with all rookies, there are some ups and downs, and it looks like Michkov will have to work his way through his recent struggles.