Michkov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

After getting parked in the press box by coach John Tortorella the last two games, Michkov returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact. The rookie winger set up Travis Konecny for a tally in the first period then scored on a breakaway early in the second to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead. When that didn't prove to be enough, Michkov beat Vitek Vanecek again for the first successful attempt in the shootout. Michkov was also a plus-2 on the night, and it's his defensive-zone work that Tortorella wants the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft to focus on. There have been no complaints about Michkov's offense -- through his first 14 NHL games, he's produced five goals and 12 points, with eight of them (three goals, five helpers) coming on the power play.