McNabb scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
McNabb had an all-around excellent game, which included him scoring the opening goal and assisting on Tomas Hertl's empty-netter. With four points over his last four outings, McNabb is enjoying one of his most successful stretches of the season. He's supplied three goals, eight assists, 62 shots on net, a plus-28 rating, 88 hits and 111 blocked shots over 50 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nabs assist Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Hands out helper Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Collects assist in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Pair of points in Friday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Delivers assist in Saturday's win•