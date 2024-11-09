Dorofeyev scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring in the middle of the first period with his fourth goal over the last four contests. The 24-year-old has yet to get on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive games, but he's also avoided any droughts longer than that. The winger is up to eight goals, three assists, 40 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 appearances in a second-line role. Half of his tallies have come on the power play.