Theodore logged two power-play assists and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Theodore earned his second multi-point effort in a row and his third in the last nine contests. He has two goals and seven assists in that span, serving as a reliable scorer while handling top-four minutes for the Golden Knights. For the season, Theodore is up to three goals, 19 helpers, 55 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 27 outings. He's maintained high quality offense for much of his time with Vegas, but he's on pace for a career year if he can stay healthy.