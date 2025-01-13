Hertl scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hertl earned his first multi-point effort since Dec. 23. He scored Vegas' third goal before helping out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally a couple of minutes later, allowing the Golden Knights to comfortably pull ahead late in the contest. Hertl has four points over his last four outings and a total of 12 goals, 17 helpers, 101 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season.