Karlsson scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Karlsson was the one player who changed the game for the Golden Knights on Friday. He set up the equalizer from Tomas Hertl midway through the third period before flipping the script entirely in the final minutes. The 31-year-old netted the go-ahead goal with 1:18 left in the game and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter with 29 seconds left. Karlsson has cracked the scoresheet in six of his nine appearances this season, tallying four goals and five assists thus far.