Ingram stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
Ingram gave up more than two goals for the first time in four outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. Utah couldn't keep pace with the Jets in the third period, which is likely a result of the Hockey Club being on the second half of a back-to-back. Ingram slipped to 8-6-3 with a 3.34 GAA and an .880 save percentage through 17 starts. Considering Karel Vejmelka shut out the Wild on Thursday, he'll likely get the nod over Ingram for Sunday's game in Ottawa.
