Burns notched an assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to Washington.

Burns produced the secondary assist on Seth Jarvis' third-period goal to end Charlie Lindgren's shutout bid. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Burns. The right-shot blueliner's offensive output has decreased at 39 years old, and he's currently on pace for just 23 points. The 2003 first-round selection's value would increase if he was the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit, but Shayne Gostisbehere has filled that role admirably with 18 points on the man advantage in 2024-25.