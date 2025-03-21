Burns produced an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Burns picked up an assist for the second time in three games. He has six points over 16 outings since the start of February. He remains in a top-pairing role, but his scoring rate is down this season compared to 2023-24, though he has elevated his blocked shots. Overall, the 40-year-old defenseman has 24 points, 155 shots on net, 91 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 68 appearances.