Avalanche's Brent Burns: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Burns sat out some on-ice sessions after Colorado's series-clinching 4-3 overtime win over Minnesota last Wednesday. However, he should be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Vegas this Wednesday. Burns has contributed three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances this postseason.
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