Avalanche's Brent Burns: Back for 23rd season

Burns signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Colorado on Friday.

Burns and Corey Perry are the last two players remaining from the 2003 NHL Draft class, having both been selected in the first round that year. The 41-year-old Burns also leads that group in games played, having logged 1579 regular-season contests, in which he produced 273 goals and 672 assists, while also making 148 postseason appearances. Despite the impressive resume, Burns' return for another year is almost certainly linked to trying to win the Stanley Cup, a feat which has thus far eluded him.