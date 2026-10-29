Burns notched two assists, four shots on goal, two hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Burns has had some trouble getting traction on offense this season. His performance Wednesday ended an eight-game drought, though he started the year with three helpers over four contests. The 41-year-old defenseman has five assists, 19 shots on net, 16 blocks, seven hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. Burns is 45 games away from setting the NHL's ironman record, which he is likely to do as long as his health holds up, as head coach Jared Bednar indicated before the season he wouldn't end the blueliner's games-played streak with a scratch.