Avalanche's Brent Burns: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Burns still has plenty of time to return to the ice and prepare to play before Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. After the first two rounds of the postseason, he has collected three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances.
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