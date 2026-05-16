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Burns (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day after missing Saturday's practice, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Burns still has plenty of time to return to the ice and prepare to play before Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. After the first two rounds of the postseason, he has collected three assists, 14 shots on goal, six blocked shots and 13 hits in nine appearances.

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