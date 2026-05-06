Avalanche's Brent Burns: Grabs first point of playoffs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burns notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Burns has played a bottom-four role this postseason, and he got on the scoresheet for the first time with a secondary helper on a Valeri Nichushkin empty-netter. The 41-year-old Burns has added a plus-2 rating, eight shots on net, eight hits and four blocked shots. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time just once in the playoffs, and his role is likely to shrink once Josh Manson (upper body) is healthy again.
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