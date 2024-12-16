Orlov posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Orlov had put together a string of six games with an assist from Nov. 17-27, but he followed it up with seven straight scoreless outings. That cold spell ended with his helper on a Jordan Martinook tally in the second period. Orlov has settled into a second-pairing role this season, contributing three goals, 12 assists, 48 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 30 appearances. He's not a full defensive specialist, but his priorities will always be centered on taking care of his own zone.