Orlov (upper body) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia.

The Hurricanes are hoping Orlov will be an option Thursday versus San Jose, but a final determination will be made closer to that game. The 33-year-old defenseman has four goals, 24 points, 88 hits and 49 blocks in 62 appearances in 2024-25. Scott Morrow is expected to remain in the lineup Saturday due to Orlov's continued absence.