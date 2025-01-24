Staal logged two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 10 versus the Canucks, though he still chipped in two points over the five games in between. The 36-year-old center has had a fantastic January with 13 points over 12 outings. That level of offense won't last, but he's been a big part of the Hurricanes' success in a two-way role. He's up to 10 goals, 17 helpers, 71 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-12 rating over 49 appearances this season, putting him three points shy of matching his 80-game total from the 2023-24 regular season.