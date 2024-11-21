Kochetkov turned aside 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
A goal by Ryan Poehling through a partial screen early in the second period scuttled any thoughts of a shutout, but Kochetkov otherwise has no trouble shutting down the Philly offense. The 25-year-old netminder has gone 8-1-0 in nine starts since Frederik Andersen (lower body) landed on the shelf with a 2.16 GAA and .911 save percentage. Andersen still has no timeline for his return, so Kochetkov should maintain a firm hold on the No. 1 job for the Hurricanes.
