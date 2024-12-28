Kochetkov conceded four goals on 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

The trend of Kochetkov alternating wins and losses continued Friday. The Russian netminder hasn't won or lost back-to-back games since November. Carolina emphasizes puck possession and shot quantity, meaning Kochetkov rarely has to handle a heavy workload. That could potentially be preventing him from getting into a groove, as goaltenders typically prefer facing more rubber than less. On the bright side, Kochetkov has yet to have a disastrous performance in 2024-25 -- he hasn't allowed more than four goals in a game through 22 appearances.