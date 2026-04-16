Hurricanes' Sean Walker: Back in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports Thursday.
Walker was one of many Carolina players who got the night off Tuesday to rest for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Walker had nine goals, 22 assists, 179 shots on goal, 141 hits and 125 blocked shots over 81 regular-season games this season.
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