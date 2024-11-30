Martin conceded five goals on 29 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers. The sixth marker was an empty-netter.
Martin was attempting to win his third straight game Friday, but Florida struck for three third-period goals to defeat Carolina on home ice. The Ontario native is Carolina's de facto No. 1 netminder at the moment, as Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are working their way back to full health. Martin is 3-3-1 with an .850 save percentage and a 3.62 GAA through eight appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Facing Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Second straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Expected starter Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Bailed out by offense Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Expected to start•
-
Hurricanes' Spencer Martin: Takes shootout loss in short outing•