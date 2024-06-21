Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Friday.

Smith was acquired by Carolina from Pittsburgh on March 7 as part of the trade that also sent Jake Guentzel to the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old Smith was set to become a restricted free agent in July after completing a one-year deal. He had nine goals and 43 points in 63 regular-season contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2023-24. Smith didn't make an appearance at the top level this campaign, but he does have eight goals and 47 points in 123 career NHL games.