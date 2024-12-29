Horvat recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Horvat has racked up four goals and five assists over 10 outings in December. He helped out on a Casey Cizikas tally Saturday after the usual fourth-liner swapped places with Maxim Tsyplakov in the second period. Horvat has been strong this year with 26 points, 98 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances. The Islanders are still playing with line combinations now that the team is healthy at forward, but Horvat always figures to have a prominent role.