Horvat delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

He also added seven shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. The power-play points were the first for Horvat since Oct. 29, a stunning 33-game drought for a player who'd generated 22 goals and 40 points with the man advantage over the prior two seasons. Through 43 appearances in 2024-25, Horvat's supplied a somewhat disappointing 14 goals and 32 points, but he remains on the Isles' top power-play unit and could still turn things around in the second half.